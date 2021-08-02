Catholic World News

Public Masses suspended again in Phillipines

August 02, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: The public celebration of Mass has been suspended in the region around Manila until at least August 20. The suspension covers the Archdiocese of Manila and the dioceses of Cubao, Novaliches, Pasig, Paranaque, and Kalookan.

