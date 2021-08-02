Catholic World News

Pope’s Angelus address: Let us ask ourselves, ‘Why do I seek the Lord?’

August 02, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: On August 1, the Eighteenth Sunday in Ordinary Time, Pope Francis devoted his Angelus address to John 6:24-35, the Gospel reading of the day.



The Pope concluded, “Let us now pray to the Holy Virgin, to her who lived the most beautiful story of love with God, that she may give us the grace to open ourselves to the encounter with her Son.”

