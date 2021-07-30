Catholic World News

French Cardinal Vanhoye, Biblical scholar, dead at 98

July 30, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Albert Vanhoye died in Rome on July 29 at the age of 98. He had been the oldest living member of the College of Cardinals. A former rector of the Pontifical Biblical Institute—where he had taught for decades—the Jesuit scholar received his red hat from Pope Benedict XVI in 2006. At the time he was already too old to participate in a papal conclave; he received his new rank as a tribute to his years of work as a “great exegete.”



With the death of Cardinal Vanhoye there are now 220 living cardinals, of how 123 are under the age of 80 and therefore eligible to vote in a papal election.

