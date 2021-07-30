Catholic World News

Zambian bishops denounce pre-election violence

July 30, 2021

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: The southern African nation of 17.4 million (map) is 51% Protestant and 34% Catholic, with 11% adhering to ethnic religions. President Edgar Lungu has been accused of “using repressive tactics to win another term” in the August 12 general election, the Associated Press reported.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!