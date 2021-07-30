Catholic World News

Ecclesiastical law is not confirmed unless received, Cardinal Brandmüller says of Pope’s Latin Mass document

July 30, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Contrasting “purely ecclesiastical laws” with “those based on divine or natural law,” Cardinal Walter Brandmüller has published a reflection on the Pope’s apostolic letter on the traditional Latin Mass. The German prelate, now 92, is the retired president of the Pontifical Committee for Historical Sciences.



“Reference can also be made to the possibility provided for by customary law, according to which a justified objection against a law of the universal Church has, at least initially, a suspensive effect,” he writes. “This means, however, that the law need not be obeyed until the objection has been clarified. It should also be remembered that, if there is a doubt as to whether a law is binding, it is not binding.”

