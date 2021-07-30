Catholic World News

From Delhi to Odisha, India’s Catholics hold day of solidarity in memory of Father Swamy

July 30, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Less than a month after the death of the 84-year-old imprisoned Jesuit, Catholics throughout India observed July 28 as a day in his honor.



The priest’s death “sparked outrage across the country,” preached Archbishop John Barwa, the leading prelate in Odisha (map), the site of a 2008 anti-Christian pogrom. “Father Stan raised a new generation of people with a deeper sensitivity for the poor.”

