Catholic World News

Manitoba archbishop bars priest from preaching following homily on residential schools

July 30, 2021

» Continue to this story on CBC News

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Albert LeGatt of Saint Boniface (Manitoba) has barred Father Rhéal Forest from preaching after the priest spoke about residential school abuse settlements in a homily.



“If they wanted extra money, from the money that was given to them, they had to lie sometimes — lie that they were abused sexually and, oop, another $50,000,” Forest preached. “It’s kind of hard if you’re poor not to lie.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!