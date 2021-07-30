Catholic World News

Millions meant for residential school survivors spent on Church lawyers, administration: documents

July 30, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: In the 2006 Indian Residential Schools Settlement Agreement, 47 Canadian Catholic entities agreed to pay $29 million in cash, to provide $25 million in “in-kind services,” and to attempt to raise an additional $25 million (less than $4 million of which has been raised).



A 2015 Canadian government document obtained by CBC News (the Canadian public broadcasting agency) alleged that the Church in Canada “breached its obligations in the Indian Residential Schools Settlement Agreement.” $5 million of the $29M in cash was reportedly used for Church attorneys and administrative costs, and $8M was reportedly deducted for funds paid to survivors prior to the agreement.

