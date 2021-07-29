Catholic World News

Filipino priests issue stark lockdown poverty warnings

July 29, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: As President Rodrigo Duterte contemplates another lockdown, Father Rodel Enverga of the Archdiocese of Jaro warned that if businesses “close, where will [parents] get money to buy food and spend on educating their children?

