City officials to decide if Legionaries of Christ can move to Cincinnati neighborhood

July 29, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: The religious institute “has applied for permission to use [a] mansion built in 1903,” according to the report. “If approved, the property would house seven to 10 priests and change the single-family home into a group home. There has been a string of protests from residents who have cited the order’s past sexual abuse allegations.”

