Catholic World News

British Columbia headed toward another record year for euthanasia deaths

July 29, 2021

» Continue to this story on The B.C. Catholic

CWN Editor's Note: In the first six months of 2021, there were 923 assisted-suicide deaths in the Canadian province, according to the report.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!