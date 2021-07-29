Catholic World News

Irish archbishop lashes ‘groupthink’ on faith in mainstream media

July 29, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: “We are in a season of transition, watching the collapse of the world as we have known it,” Archbishop Michael Neary of Tuam preached during a homily. “In a society enslaved by the tyranny of ‘relevance,’ the truth of the Gospel can easily be dismissed because it is too challenging to hear, or, because it is perceived to be unsuitable in an open, modern and progressive society.”

