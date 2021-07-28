Catholic World News

As Vatican trial opens, defendants say prosecution not prepared

July 28, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: The first day of a highly anticipated Vatican trial ended, as expected, with an adjournment, with hearings to resume on October 5. The initial hearing was devoted to procedural motions. Lawyers for the defendants—who are charged with a variety of financial crimes—complained that the prosecution had not yet fully informed them about the charges. Several defendants also entered claimed that the Vatican tribunal lacks jurisdiction, since the alleged crimes involve actions that did not take place within Vatican territory.

