Bishops condemn UK’s imposition of abortion in Northern Ireland

July 28, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: The directive by the Secretary of State for Northern Ireland, Brandon Lewis, “to make abortion services available in Northern Ireland by 21 March 2022, is gravely disquieting,” Northern Ireland’s bishops said in a statement. “Westminster has imposed an unjust law. Christians, and all people of good will, can never ignore the fact that unborn children are human beings worthy of protection.”



“Sadly, some of our local political parties seem content to welcome this unilateral move by Westminster on an issue which is of fundamental importance to local voters, while rightly challenging such unilateral impositions on other issues,” the bishops added. “We encourage everyone who believes in the equal right to life and compassionate care for a mother and her unborn child to ask local candidates and political parties to explain their position on these interventions and on this most fundamental of all issues.”

