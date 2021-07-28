Catholic World News

Australian bishop criticizes anti-lockdown protests

July 28, 2021

» Continue to this story on The Catholic Weekly (Sydney)

CWN Editor's Note: Criticizing recent anti-lockdown protests, Maronite Bishop Charbel-Antoine Tarabay of Sydney said, “I have seen some footage of a so-called freedom rally in Sydney yesterday, and let me be frank, it is unacceptable and does not reflect our freedom or our values to break the law and the public health orders.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!