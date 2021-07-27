Catholic World News

Vatican financial-scandal trial opens

July 27, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: The long-awaited trial of ten defendants, including Cardinal Angelo Becciu, on financial-misconduct charges, opened before a Vatican tribunal hearing on July 27. After preliminary hearings this week, the trial is expected to adjourn for several weeks, then continue for months. The trial, centering on a London real-estate deal, has become a centerpiece of the Vatican’s drive to restore public confidence in its financial affairs.

