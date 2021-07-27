Vatican officials using ‘hookup apps,’ data show
July 27, 2021
CWN Editor's Note: The Pillar news site has obtained cell-phone signal data that shows multiple devices inside the Vatican using hookup or dating apps. Although the data do not identify individual users, the devices were located in areas of the Vatican that are not ordinarily open to tourists. Pillar notes that in addition to the evidence that Vatican officials and employees are seeking sexual partners, the use of such apps also poses security risks. One popular app, Grindr, is now owned by a Chinese firm that has been cited by the U.S. Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States as a national security risk. The Vatican declined to comment on the report.
The revelations follow closely after a similar discovery, also made public by Pillar, prompted the resignation of Msgr. Jeffrey Burrill as secretary-general of the US Conference of Catholic Bishops.
