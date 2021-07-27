Catholic World News

28 abducted Baptist students freed in Nigeria

July 27, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: On July 5, over 120 students were abducted from a Baptist school in Kaduna State (map). 34 of them have now been released.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

