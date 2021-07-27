Catholic World News

Australian Catholic hospitals call on government to make vaccinations compulsory for all hospital staff

July 27, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: In Australia, “the current outbreak of 2,000 or so cases total over the past month has been associated with eight deaths so far, almost all of them people over 70,” according to a Wall Street Journal op-ed. “This in a nation that records, on average, about 460 deaths a day from all causes.”

