Parish vandalized in British Columbia

July 27, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: The parish, St. Peter’s Church, is located in New Westminster, a city of 70,000 near Vancouver. The church is entrusted to the Oblates of Mary Immaculate, the religious institute that administered over 40% of the Indian residential schools in Canada.

