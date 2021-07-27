Catholic World News

Karadima, priest defrocked for sexual abuse, dies in Chile

July 27, 2021

» Continue to this story on AP

CWN Editor's Note: In 2018, the Vatican announced the laicization of Fernando Karadima, the influential Chilean priest who was at the center of the sex-abuse scandal in that country.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!