Pope laments scandal of children’s hunger

July 27, 2021

In its coverage of the Pope’s July 25 Angelus address on John 6:1-15, L’Osservatore Romano drew attention to the Pope’s words on children’s hunger.

“Even today, the multiplication of goods cannot solve problems without fair sharing,” Pope Francis said. “The tragedy of hunger comes to mind, which affects the little ones in particular. It has been calculated officially that every day in the world around seven thousand children under the age of five die due to malnutrition, because they do not have what they need to live.”

The Vatican newspaper noted that the Pope’s words came on the eve of the Pre-Summit of the UN Food Systems Summit, which began in Rome on July 26.

