Benedict raps ‘inner contradiction’ in German Church

July 26, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Pope-emeritus Benedict XVI voiced serious misgivings about the lack of lively Catholic faith in Germany, in a new interview. The former Pontiff lamented that “many people participate in decisive positions who do not share the inner mission of the Church.” As long as Church institutions manifest this “inner contradiction,” he said, “the exodus from the world of faith will continue.”

