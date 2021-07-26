Catholic World News

Survey shows rapid growth in US Latin-Mass attendance

July 26, 2021

» Continue to this story on Crisis

CWN Editor's Note: In informal survey by Crisis magazine—begun before the publication of Traditionis Custodes—pointed to a 71% increase in attendance at the traditional Latin Mass in US parishes during the past two years.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.