Survey shows rapid growth in US Latin-Mass attendance
July 26, 2021
CWN Editor's Note: In informal survey by Crisis magazine—begun before the publication of Traditionis Custodes—pointed to a 71% increase in attendance at the traditional Latin Mass in US parishes during the past two years.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
Posted by: miketimmer499385 -
Jul. 26, 2021 3:20 PM ET USA
The Crisis article does not support the penumbras and emanations that entitle this reference.