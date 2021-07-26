Catholic World News

Priest arrested for disparaging India’s prime minister

July 26, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: According to another Indian media report, Father George Ponnaiah was arrested for hate speech against Hindus under “Indian Penal Code (IPC) Sections 153A (promoting enmity between different religious groups), 295A (outraging feelings by insulting religious beliefs), 505-2 (statements promoting enmity between classes), [and] 506-1 (criminal intimidation).”

