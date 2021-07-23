Catholic World News

Polish bishop cleared after abuse investigation

July 23, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: A Vatican-ordered investigation has concluded that abuse charges against Bishop Jan Szkodon are “not proven,” and he will remain an auxiliary of the Krakow archdiocese. However the investigation concluded that he “acted imprudently” with a young person, and he has been ordered to make a three-month retreat.

