Catholic World News

Multiple arrests under anti-conversion law in Uttar Pradesh

July 23, 2021

» Continue to this story on AsiaNews

CWN Editor's Note: At least 30 Christians have been arrested in July under the terms of a new anti-conversion law in India’s state of Uttar Pradesh. Police raided one prayer meeting, charging that participants had forced Hindus to embrace the Christian faith. A minister who runs an orphanage was arrested on the same charge, along with his family. Those who have been arrested have been denied bail.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!