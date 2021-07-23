Catholic World News

Canadian police probing 15 suspicious church fires

July 23, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Police across Canada are now investigating at least 15 fires that have destroyed or damaged churches in recent weeks. The spate of suspicious fires has followed revelations about unmarked graves at “residential schools” that were administered by religious orders. To date police have no clues about the origins of the fires.

