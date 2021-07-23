Catholic World News

In Indonesia, bishops support government’s tough anti-Covid restrictions

July 23, 2021

» Continue to this story on AsiaNews

CWN Editor's Note: The Southeast Asian nation (map) of 267 million reported over 350,000 new Covid cases last week—the highest in the world.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!