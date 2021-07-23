Catholic World News

Oregon senator weighs in on data tracking and former USCCB general secretary

July 23, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Commenting on the use of phone records and the resignation of the USCCB general secretary, Sen. Ron Wyden (D-OR) said that “experts have warned for years that data collected by advertising companies from Americans’ phones could be used to track them and reveal the most personal details of their lives. Unfortunately, they were right.”



“Data brokers and advertising companies have lied to the public, assuring them that the information they collected was anonymous,” he added. “As this awful episode demonstrates, those claims were bogus.”

