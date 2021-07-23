Catholic World News

Cardinal Hummes calls for action on implementing Amazon synod

July 23, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: “Amazonia: new paths for the Church and for an integral ecology” was the theme of the 3-week Special Assembly of the Synod of Bishops for the Pan-Amazon Region (2019). The synod resulted in the Pope’s 2020 apostolic exhortation, Querida Amazonia.



Cardinal Cláudio Hummes, 86, was the synod’s relator general, and is currently president of the Ecclesial Conference of the Amazon.

