Catholic World News

Washington’s Cardinal Gregory calls for immigration reform

July 23, 2021

» Continue to this story on National Catholic Reporter

CWN Editor's Note: The prelate spoke at a press conference organized by the American Business Immigration Coalition; he was joined by Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, Senators Dick Durbin and Chris Coons, and Vincentian Father Dennis Holtschneider, president of the Association of Catholic Colleges and Universities.

