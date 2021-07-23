Catholic World News

‘Profound sorrow’: Cardinal Burke issues statement on Pope’s restrictions on traditional Latin Mass

July 23, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: “Those who are attached to the Usus Antiquior (More Ancient Usage) [UA], what Pope Benedict XVI called the Extraordinary Form, of the Roman Rite are deeply disheartened by the severity of the discipline which the Motu Proprio imposes and offended by the language it employs to describe them, their attitudes and their conduct,” said the former Prefect of the Apostolic Signatura. “As a member of the faithful, who also has an intense bond with the UA, I fully share in their sentiments of profound sorrow.”

