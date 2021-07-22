Catholic World News

Russian Patriarch dedicates new cathedral to Our Lady of Kazan

July 22, 2021

» Continue to this story on AsiaNews

CWN Editor's Note: Russian Orthodox Patriarch Kirill consecrated the new cathedral of the Mother of God in Kazan, which has been rebuilt after having been demolished in the Stalin era. The cathedral houses the cherished icon of Our Lady of Kazan, which was presented to the Russian Orthodox Church as gift by Pope John Paul II; that icon has also disappeared from Russia at the time of the Communist revolution.



Patriarch Kirill was making his first public appearance since the outbreak of the Covid epidemic. Only about 300 people were allowed into the cathedral, but several thousand gathered outside for the ceremony.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!