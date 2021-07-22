Catholic World News

1st Catholic monastery in Tajikistan

July 22, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Four sisters associated with the Institute of the Incarnate Word have founded a monastery in Tajikistan (map), a nation of 8.7 million that is 98% Muslim.

