US bishops express solidarity with Cuban people

July 22, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: An estimated 400 protestors have been arrested in Cuba since July 11.



“As protests continue in Cuba and among the diaspora in the United States, we would like to express our solidarity, as well as that of our brother bishops in the United States, with our brothers in the Cuban episcopate, and with all men and women of goodwill in Cuba,” the president of the US Conference of Catholic Bishops, joined by the chairman of the Committee on International Justice and Peace, said in a statement.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above).

