New York Times tech columnist ponders data privacy, resignation of USCCB general secretary

July 22, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Commenting on the use of phone records and the resignation of the USCCB general secretary, columnist Shera Ovide writes that “this isn’t about one man. This is about a structural failure that allows real-time data on Americans’ movements to exist in the first place and to be used without our knowledge or true consent. This case shows the tangible consequences of practices by America’s vast and largely unregulated data-harvesting industries.”

