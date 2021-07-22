Catholic World News

To Church’s dismay, Veracruz state approves bill decriminalizing abortion

July 22, 2021

» Continue to this story on CNS

CWN Editor's Note: Lawmakers in Mexico’s fourth most populous state (map) approved the legislation in a 25-3 vote.



“It constitutes a grave injustice, which allows an unacceptable wrong to be committed against another human being in its most vulnerable stage, when he requires greater protection, along with his mother,” Mexico’s bishops said in response.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!