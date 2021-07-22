Catholic World News

Coptic Orthodox church burned down near Vancouver

July 22, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: The burning of the church “comes as a terrible shock to the Coptic community and to all of us,” Catholic Archbishop J. Michael Miller of Vancouver said in a letter to Bishop Mina of the Coptic Orthodox Diocese of Mississauga. “It is a tremendous loss to the Christian churches in British Columbia.”

