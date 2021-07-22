Catholic World News

Congressional testimony highlights China’s persecution of religious believers

July 22, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Bob Fu, founder and president of the China Aid Association, testified before the House of Representatives’ Tom Lantos Human Rights Commission.



“Today, as the world witnesses the worst religious persecution seen in China since Mao’s Cultural Revolution in the 1960s, the rule of man has replaced the rule of law and rule by law,” said Fu. “Regardless of China’s attempts to block information on persecution from reaching the outside world, ChinaAid’s research shows that religious oppression continues to increase with each passing year since 2017.”

