+Father Luigi Martinelli, 66

July 22, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: The Capuchin Franciscan friar, who worked for 30 years for the Secretariat of State (Italian newspaper article), was secretary of the commission of cardinals appointed by Pope Benedict XVI to investigate the Vatican leaks scandal.

