Catholic World News

Private party offered surveillance on suspected priests

July 21, 2021

» Continue to this story on CNA

CWN Editor's Note: The Catholic News Agency (CNA) has revealed that in 2018, “a person concerned with reforming the Catholic clergy” offered to provide high-tech surveillance on priests, hoping to expose their misconduct. The offer raised obvious questions about individual privacy, and CNA turned it down. The same questions now arise after the Pillar site used cell-phone records to expose the sexual misconduct of the secretary-general of the US bishops’ conference.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.