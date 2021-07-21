Catholic World News

Cardinal Becciu files defamation lawsuits to counter fraud charges

July 21, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Angelo Becciu, who faces trial before a Vatican tribunal on financial-misconduct charges, has filed a series of lawsuits against Italian media outlets that have reported on his involvement in a London real-estate deal. John Allen of Crux believes that Cardinal Becciu hopes for at least two trials, and thus two chances to clear his name. He has said that all his investment plans were approved by higher-ranking Vatican officials.

