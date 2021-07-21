Catholic World News

Indian Jesuits brace for fallout of US pullout in Afghanistan

July 21, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: “We will continue to accompany and give hope to the suffering people in whatever way is possible for us,” said Father Jerome Sequeira, who leads the Jesuit mission in Afghanistan. “Uncertainty and nervousness are very much palpable in the country.”

