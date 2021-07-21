Catholic World News

California law barring ‘misgendering’ of long-term care residents violates 1st Amendment, court rules

July 21, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: The law’s transgender pronoun provision “restricts more speech than is necessary to achieve the government’s compelling interest in eliminating discrimination, including harassment, on the basis of sex,” a state appellate court ruled.

