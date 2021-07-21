Catholic World News

Traditional Latin Mass movement sows division, Archbishop Di Noia says

July 21, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis “fearlessly hits the nail on the head: the TLM (Traditional Latin Mass) movement has hijacked the initiatives of St. John Paul II and Benedict XVI to its own ends,” said Archbishop J. Augustine Di Noia, OP.



The American prelate, 78, was Secretary of the Congregation for Divine Worship and the Discipline of the Sacraments (2009-12) and vice president of the Pontifical Commission Ecclesia Dei (2012-13); the commission, which existed from 1988 to 2019, was entrusted with promoting the pastoral care of the faithful attached to the traditional Latin Mass.



Since 2013, Archbishop Di Noia has been Adjunct Secretary of the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith.

