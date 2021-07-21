Catholic World News

Unmarked graves near residential school included ‘other Roman Catholic faith-goers, indigenous and not,’ First Nations chief says

July 21, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Located in Saskatchewan, the Marieval Indian Residential School closed in 1997; the discovery of 751 unmarked graves there was recently announced.



Former residents recall that in the early 1960s, a priest ordered the removal of headstones and wooden crosses. “Other Roman Catholic faith-goers, indigenous and not, adults as well, have been buried there,” said Cowessess First Nation Chief Cadmus Delorme.

