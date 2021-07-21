Catholic World News

Hundreds of alumni criticize lawsuit against Florida Catholic school

July 21, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Alleging that the Academy of the Holy Names in Tampa has strayed from fidelity to Catholic teaching, Anthony and Barbara Scarpo sued the school and asked for the return of a $1.35M donation.

