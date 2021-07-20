Catholic World News

Most US bishops allow Latin Masses to continue

July 20, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Most of the American bishops who have issued public statements responding to Traditionis Custodes have given permission for the celebration of the traditional Latin Mass (TLM) to continue while they study the pastoral implications.



The continued celebration of the TLM has been authorized in the archdioceses of Baltimore, Boston, Denver, New Orleans, Oklahoma City, Philadelphia, St. Paul—Minneapolis, San Francisco, Washington, and the Military Services; as well as the dioceses of Charlotte, Lake Charles, Madison, Manchester, and Pittsburgh—among others.



In the dioceses of Bridgeport, Trenton, and Duluth, bishops have asked priests to seek permission for the use of the TLM.



Bishop Anthony Taylor of Little Rock, Arkansas, has announced that the TLM will be allowed in parishes administered by the Fraternity of St. Peter, but must not be celebrated in the ordinary parish churches of the diocese.



In Springfield, Illinois, Bishop Thomas Paprocki, a noted expert in canon law, authorized the continued use of the TLM, citing Canon 87-1, which reads:





A diocesan bishop, whenever he judges that a dispensation will contribute to their spiritual good, is able to dispense the faithful from universal and particular disciplinary laws issued for his territory or his subjects by the supreme authority of the Church.

