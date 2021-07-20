Catholic World News

US bishops’ migration chairman urges Congress to act after court ruling on DACA

July 20, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: A federal judge has halted the DACA (Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals) immigration policy announced by President Barack Obama in 2012.



“While we are disappointed with this ruling, we know that DACA was never meant to be a permanent solution for Dreamers,” said Bishop Mario Dorsonville. “My brother bishops and I urge the Senate to join the House of Representatives in passing legislation that would provide legal status and a path to citizenship for all Dreamers.”

