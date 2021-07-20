US bishops’ migration chairman urges Congress to act after court ruling on DACA
July 20, 2021
CWN Editor's Note: A federal judge has halted the DACA (Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals) immigration policy announced by President Barack Obama in 2012.
“While we are disappointed with this ruling, we know that DACA was never meant to be a permanent solution for Dreamers,” said Bishop Mario Dorsonville. “My brother bishops and I urge the Senate to join the House of Representatives in passing legislation that would provide legal status and a path to citizenship for all Dreamers.”
This is precisely the sort of prudential political question that bishops have no business "pontificating" on. There are plenty of more qualified commenters who have expanded on this very issue. I will only add, that I have to wonder why I should finance a Church that injects itself in a way contrary to a position that I perhaps have better facility to judge than the bishops. Dorsonville is representative of bishops' egregious presumption in an area that they clearly lacks bona fides.